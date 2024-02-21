Kazakh minister of Industry and Construction to embark on official visits to US, Canada

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Kazakh delegation headed by Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev is scheduled to pay working visits to the US and Canada from February 27 to March 4, said the representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiarov, Trend reports.

"The Kazakh delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, is scheduled to undertake working visits to the US and Canada from February 27 to March 4, 2024. During the visit to the US, scheduled meetings involve engaging with industry agencies and leading US corporations to explore opportunities for attracting investments in developing subsoil resources and geological surveys in Kazakhstan," he said.

Furthermore, as stated by Smadiarov, the Kazakh delegation is expected to take part in the official opening ceremony of the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan at the PDAC-2024 exhibition in Toronto, Canada. Additionally, they intend to participate in a meeting of the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council (KCBC) to establish contacts with representatives of Canadian mining companies.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel