Kazakhstan Materials 22 February 2024 14:41 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air to launch flights on route Turkestan - Samarkand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 22. The Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air will launch flights on the route Turkestan (Kazakhstan) – Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Trend reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, flights are scheduled to launch on March 15.

Thus, flights will be operated twice a week (Friday, Sunday) on De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

As the Committee noted, the increase in flights will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, investment and tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

To note, Uzbekistan is one of Kazakhstan's largest trading partners.

The volume of trade turnover for 2022 reached the planned milestone of $5 billion. Over the 11 months of last year, mutual trade also showed good results and amounted to $4.1 billion.

