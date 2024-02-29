A Race in the Steppe – the 2024 Almaty Winter Run

The Kazakh steppe might not sound like a typical place to host a running race – but for 10 years and counting, the Winter Run in Almaty has been the traditional opener to the Central Asian sporting calendar.

Winding its way through the streets of Almaty in late February each year, the Winter Run is a mass participation race that’s open to everyone from elite athletes, to families and kids trying out their first running events.

The event caters to all abilities, with the longest distance being a 10km run that in 2023 was won by Rakymzhan Kelmanov, a four-time Kazakh national champion, along with a 7km Nordic walk and a 3km race for kids.

The Winter Run is organised by the Courage to be First Foundation, a charitable fund set up by Kazakh businessman Galimzhan Yessenov to widen access to sport in Kazakhstan and promote the benefits of sport to a wider range of people.

The 2024 edition of the Winter Run took place on February 25th, with the route in Almaty’s historic Al-Farabi Avenue providing participants and spectators with both a route through the historic city and views of the snow-capped Alatau Mountains.