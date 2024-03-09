Kazakh KMG, Azerbaijani SOCAR explore further co-op on oil transportation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 9. KazMunayGas, the national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan, and SOCAR, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, explored further cooperation in the field of oil transportation, Trend reports.

According to KMG, the discussions took place as part of a meeting between Chairman of the Board of KMG Magzum Mirzagaliyev and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf in Baku.

The parties discussed a gradual increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and issues of transporting Kazakh oil through the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline, the KMG added.

In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. Following this instruction, KazMunayGas and SOCAR entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

In 2023, Kazakhstan transported 1.39 million tons of oil via the BTC, which is 5.5 times more than in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor links the containerized rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure links the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates increasing cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

