Kazakhstan again extends ban on export of LPG, import of wheat

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 15. Kazakhstan has again extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas from the country for a period of six months, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was made by the interdepartmental commission on foreign trade policy and participation in international economic organizations, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

Previously, the ban was adopted in order to prevent the flow of liquefied petroleum gas to border countries and the emergence of a shortage in the domestic market.

In addition to this, a decision was also made to extend the ban on the import of wheat by road, rail, and water transport for six months.

According to the commission, there still remains a threat of the implementation of "gray schemes" for the import of wheat into Kazakhstan and its re-export by road from the border regions of Russia. Exceptions are made for railway deliveries to flour mills and poultry enterprises for the production of their own products and consumption. Imported wheat cannot be sold on the domestic and foreign markets.

To note, the order of the former Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeyev to introduce a ban on the import of wheat by road for a period of six months came into force on April 10, 2023.