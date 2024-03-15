Kazakhstan proposes new state coat of arms

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 15. The coat of arms of Kazakhstan presents challenges in perception due to its complexity, encompassing eclecticism and elements reminiscent of the Soviet era, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the meeting of the National Kurultai (Congress), Trend reports.

"Considering the state emblem, I advocate for heeding the sensible arguments of professionals and concerned citizens, including young people, who find the coat of arms of Kazakhstan overly complex, reflecting eclecticism and Soviet-era symbols. If there's a widespread agreement, forming a special commission to thoroughly assess all aspects and conduct public discussions would be beneficial. Subsequently, organizing an open competition for the best design of the new State Emblem of Kazakhstan could be pursued," he said.

Speaking about the flag of Kazakhstan, Tokayev noted that it is stylistically flawless.

"Meanwhile, based on my knowledge, discussions involved several experts and public activists who highlighted the necessity of modernizing the entire system of state symbols. Personally, I maintain that our sky-blue flag is stylistically impeccable and distinctly embodies the uniqueness and ideals of our nation," Tokayev said.

