Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss measures to boost volume of mutual trade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 16. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have discussed the adoption of coordinated measures to increase the volume of mutual trade turnover, Trend reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the government delegation of Kazakhstan led by Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan congratulated Oljas Bektenov on his recent appointment and wished him great success in his responsible activities.

The parties also discussed issues of further expansion of Uzbek-Kazakh multifaceted cooperation. In particular, special attention was paid to the formation of a new agenda for practical interaction in preparation for upcoming joint events at the highest level.

The parties noted the need to remove barriers and take coordinated measures to increase the volume of mutual trade turnover, including during the activities of the working group headed by authorized ministers.

Issues of deepening cooperation in industry, transport, and logistics, which are key areas in the strategic partnership of the two states, were also discussed.

In conclusion, the expediency of actively promoting a new portfolio of investment programs in priority sectors and infrastructure projects of regional importance in the field of transport and energy was noted.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan amounted to $271.2 million in January 2024. The export volume reached $76.3 million, while imports amounted to $194.9 million.