Kazakhstan, Shell discuss joint projects in oil, gas sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov has held a meeting with the Executive Vice President of Shell, Peter Costello, to discuss the status of their collaborative projects in the oil and gas industry, Trend reports.

Therefore, maintaining oil and condensate output at a level of at least 11 million tons annually is the top objective, according to the Karachaganak expansion project. In order to do this, the involved parties will guarantee the prompt commissioning of extra compressors for raw gas reinjection.



Concurrently, the question of building a 4 billion cubic meter per year gas processing plant in Karachaganak at the expense of the shareholders is being discussed in order to guarantee the project's complete operation.

Furthermore, particular focus was placed on the Kashagan field's consistent operation. Production of gas reached 11.86 billion m3 and oil 18.77 million tons in the last year. 5.83 billion m3 of gas were reinjected into the reservoir. The question of constructing a gas processing facility in Kashagan is in the development stage in order to fully exploit the field.



Oljas Bektenov emphasized the importance of incorporating more Kazakh content into projects, especially by relocating production facilities.

"Today, the proportion of local content in project operators' labor is adequate; nevertheless, the proportion of local content in products purchases is still quite low. This necessitates more communication with regional producers who are interested in making goods," he stated.



The attendees reaffirmed their commitment to advancing long-term cooperation after the conference.

To note, Shell strengthened its position as one of the biggest foreign investors in Kazakhstan by contributing more than $18 billion to the country's economy.