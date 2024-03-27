Middle Corridor's emerging opportunities show considerable outcomes, says Kazakh official

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. The emerging opportunities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) show very good results with coordinated work, said Deputy Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Maksat Kaliakparov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the exporters forum and the trade and economic cooperation conference themed 'China (Sichuan)-Kazakhstan 2024'.

"Just recently, as part of the working visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan, a teleconference was held to meet a container block train that traveled along the TITR from Chinese Xi'an to Azerbaijan's Absheron. If we compare this with the peak of transportation in the summer of 2022, when cargo delivery times reached 53 days, the emerging capabilities of TITR show very good results with coordinated work," Kaliakparov said.

The Deputy Minister of Transport also spoke about the measures taken by Kazakhstan to develop this route and noted that all measures contribute to the development of logistics routes in the China-Europe direction and the improvement of transport connectivity between China and Kazakhstan.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.