Asia to provide over half of global GDP growth in 2024 - Kazakh president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Asia is expected to provide over 60 percent of global GDP growth this year, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a speech at the plenary session of the Boao Forum for Asia, held annually in the Chinese province of Hainan, Trend reports.

"The continent holds 53 percent of global trade, housing several of the world's largest and most dynamically developing economies. Foreign direct investment in Asia has significantly increased in recent years. The region is also home to leading technological hubs globally, accounting for 70 percent of patent developments.

The continent possesses substantial human resources, with 21 out of the world's 30 largest cities located in Asia. Of the expected $30 trillion in middle-class consumption growth by 2030, only $1 trillion, as estimated, will belong to Western economies. Taken together, all these factors indicate the so-called Asian Renaissance,'" noted the leader of Kazakhstan.

According to Tokayev, the Asian region has good potential for continuing to stimulate global growth and development in the coming years.

"In this regard, the Boao Forum has become an embodiment of the innovative Asian approach to achieving universal economic progress. It has also established itself as an exceptional symbol of China's commitment to global development," he added.

Meanwhile, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to China on March 28–29.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel