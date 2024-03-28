President of China to visit Kazakhstan in early July

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan in early July, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, Trend reports via Akorda.

"Participating in the Boao Forum for Asia is an honor for me. I consider this forum is really important and should be supported wholeheartedly. I have decided to go to the forum and give a speech as a result. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my respect and greetings to President Xi Jinping. We look forward to his forthcoming state visit to Kazakhstan in the first part of July," Tokayev stated.

The President of Kazakhstan commended the personal efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping in enhancing the bonds of good neighborliness, longstanding friendship, and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Through joint efforts, we have built effective interstate cooperation in all areas. With great warmth, I recall our meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing. I believe our efforts aimed at deepening and diversifying cooperation between Kazakhstan and China will be successful," he said.

