Kazakhstan plays vital link between East and West - Ban Ki-moon

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan plays a vital role as a bridge between East and West, the 8th UN Secretary-General, Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, and President of the Assembly of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Ban Ki-moon said this during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in China, Trend reports via Akorda.

"As Kazakhstan's leader, you are committed to promoting peace and unity in the area while empowering both the people and the UN. I believe Kazakhstan serves an important function as a link between the East and the West. Your wide knowledge allows you to understand the complexities of the global dynamics between the East and the West," he said.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Ban Ki-moon for the invitation to attend the Boao Forum, acknowledging his substantial contributions to the global community during his tenure as UN Secretary-General.

"In my perspective, you stand out as one of the finest Secretaries-General in the history of the United Nations. It has been a pleasure and an honor for me to serve under your leadership at the UN for two and a half years," Tokayev said.

The sides also discussed the international agenda, including the role of the UN in effectively overcoming global challenges.

Furthermore, Tokayev discussed Kazakhstan's international initiatives. As part of the 79th session of the General Assembly, Kazakhstan, in collaboration with France, aims to host the One Water Summit. Additionally, Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, will host a regional climate summit in 2026.

Concluding the discussion, the president of Kazakhstan extended an invitation to Ban Ki-moon to participate as one of the main speakers in the upcoming "Astana" International Forum.

