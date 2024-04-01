Chinese companies keen to implement joint projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. Representatives of the Chinese business community showed high interest in the implementation of joint promising projects in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

This was stated during a meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu with the leadership of major Chinese companies.

"Representatives of the Chinese business community showed high interest in the implementation of joint promising projects and expressed hope for successful cooperation with Kazakh partners," MFA said.

It was noted that during the meeting with representatives of the Chinese state public investment company Shandong Hi-Speed Group, the parties discussed plans for the construction of a Kazakh-Chinese dual commercial and industrial park. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in the implementation of the project.

At the same time, the issues of the export of livestock products from Kazakhstan were discussed with the leadership of the Chinese Meat Association, the largest national association for the production and distribution of meat in China, with about 1300 members.

In addition, Chairman of the Board of Directors of East Hope Group Liu Yongxing became familiar with the company’s plans for the implementation of a number of projects in Kazakhstan. This Chinese company is one of the ten largest producers of electrolytic aluminum and alumina in the world.

Notably, China became Kazakhstan's major commercial partner in 2023. In 2023, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China was $31.4 billion. The volume of trade turnover increased by 30 percent from the same period in 2022 ($24.2 billion).

At the same time, in terms of trade turnover, exports to China during the aforementioned period totaled $14.7 billion, 14.7 percent greater than from January to December 2022 ($13 billion).

In addition, imports from China surged by 50.5 percent from January to December 2023, totaling $16.7 billion. In 2022, imports totaled $11.1 billion.