Kazakhstan appoints ex-minister as top of KAZENERGY

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. The former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov has been appointed General Director of KAZENERGY Association, the country's Oil and Gas Council said, Trend reports.

“Alibek Kuantyrov has been appointed General Director of KAZENERGY. Previously, Alibek Kuantyrov was the Minister of National Economy,” the council added.

Previously, Kenzhebek Ibrashev left the post of General Director of KAZENERGY.

To note, the KAZENERGY Association was established on November 2, 2005, with the aim of supporting the development of entrepreneurship in the oil and gas sector. The Association has united 59 companies operating in the oil and gas industry, as well as in the electric power and nuclear industries.

The goal of KAZENERGY Association is to promote the sustainable and balanced development of the energy industry in Kazakhstan (oil and gas, electric power) in the context of changing priorities in energy and environmental policy globally and in the country.

