Kazakh authorities avert terrorist assault in Aktau city

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. The National Security Committee (NSC) of Kazakhstan, in coordination with the General Prosecutor's Office, has prevented a terrorist attack in Aktau city, Trend reports via the press service of the NSC.

"On April 1, 2024, in Aktau city, the National Security Committee, in coordination with the General Prosecutor's Office, apprehended a local resident suspected of plotting a terrorist act. Upon searching his residence, authorities confiscated materials for constructing an explosive device containing destructive components, along with other incriminating evidence. The individual is known to adhere to radical religious beliefs and has a prior conviction for murder," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that a pre-trial investigation concerning the individual is being carried out under Article 255, Part 1, of the Criminal Code.

"Further details, as per Article 201, Part 1, of the Criminal Procedure Code, are not subject to disclosure," said the committee.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel