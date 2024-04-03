Another Kazakh bank discontinues operations with MIR cards

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. Kazakhstan's ForteBank has ceased transfers from/to the Russian MIR payment cards, the bank told Trend.

"There is currently a restriction on transfers from/to Russian MIR cards. Restrictions are set by the payment system and are associated with sanctions," the bank said.

The bank also noted that there are no plans to change the rules in the near future.

Meanwhile, the US Ministry of Finance has slapped sanctions on Russia's national payment card system. The Russian National Payment Card System is in charge of the Russian national payment system, MIR.

MIR is a Russian card payment system for electronic financial transfers established by the Central Bank of Russia by a law enacted on May 1, 2017. The system was created by Belgian digital payments startup OpenWay and is run by the Russian National Card Payment System, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Central Bank of Russia.