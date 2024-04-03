China to temporarily close road checkpoints on border with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. China will temporarily close road checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

"In connection with the Qingming celebration in China on April 4, 2024, the passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo at road checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border will not be carried out," the committee said.

In addition, the department noted that railway checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border will continue to function as usual.

The State Revenue Committee asked carriers and everyone wishing to cross the border to plan their route in advance, taking into account the restrictions imposed.