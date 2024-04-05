Kazakhstan hosts int'l talks on unmanned aviation regulation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. A plenary session of the Joint Authorities for Rulemaking on Unmanned Systems (JARUS) will be organized in Kazakhstan on May 13–17, Trend reports, referring to the country's Ministry of Transport.

The event, featuring delegates from 65 countries, international organizations, and representatives of Central Asia, will focus on advancing harmonized regulations in the realm of unmanned aviation.

The participants will deliberate on proposals for regulatory framework enhancements concerning the utilization of unmanned aircraft systems across four distinct working groups: licensing and operations, airworthiness, risk management, and regulation of autonomous operations.

JARUS is a group of experts from national aviation authorities throughout the world who are creating ideas to regulate the use of unmanned aircraft systems.

In July 2023, Kazakhstan became the 66th member of this organization. Currently, the country is the vice chairman of JARUS in the Asia/Australia region.

JARUS serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, experience, and best practices in the field of unmanned aviation regulation and solving current problems.

