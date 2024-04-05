President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit, Trend reports via Akorda's press service.

The Kazakh president was met by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the airport of Urgench International Airport.

The schedule of the visit includes a casual meeting of the two countries' leaders, as well as a joint visit to Khiva City's enterprises and cultural landmarks.

