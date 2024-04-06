President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 6. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

Zhaparov said this during a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Additionally, in their telephone exchange, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Zhaparov and the citizens of Kyrgyzstan for the supportive assistance provided during the floods in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh president underscored that this act further demonstrates the genuine friendship, solidarity, and strong allied relations between the two nations.

The heads of state expressed contentment with the dynamic progress of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations across various domains.

During the conversation, the leaders discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

They also exchanged views on regional and international agendas.

