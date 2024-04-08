Thousands of people rescued since beginning of floods in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. Over 75 thousand people have been rescued since the flooding in Kazakhstan, senior officer of the Committee for Civil Defense and Military Units of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the country Saipash Erasyl said, Trend reports.

"During the onset of the flood period, 75,982 individuals, including 18,681 children, have been successfully rescued. Currently, there are 7,203 individuals, among them 2,794 children, accommodated in temporary shelters. Additionally, over 7 million cubic meters of meltwater have been extracted, and approximately 993 thousand sacks have been deployed," he noted.

According to him, over 1,739 residential houses and 1,743 court territories were saved from flooding by redirecting the water.

The emergency rescue work involves 16,375 people, more than 1,600 units of equipment, 377 water pumping means, 81 watercraft, and 15 aircraft," he emphasized.

As per the official, there are currently 3,745 private residences and 421 backyards in seven regions (Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar) that remain waterlogged.

"Currently under supervision are 105 highway washouts and 65 settlements experiencing transportation disruptions. The Republican operational headquarters are closely monitoring the situation in the regions of Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanai, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar," added the senior officer.

