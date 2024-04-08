President of Kazakhstan orders to urgently ensure restoration of flood-damaged homes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev to provide urgent restoration of housing destroyed by flooding, Trend reports via Akorda.

Tokayev gave the relevant instructions during a meeting with the minister.

In addition, the head of state was also familiarized with the priority plans of the ministry to help people stricken by floods.

Currently, final approval is underway for the cost of design and estimation documentation for constructing new housing in regions impacted by the emergency situation.

Since the onset of the flooding in Kazakhstan, 75,982 individuals have been rescued, including 18,681 children. Presently, there are 7,203 people accommodated in temporary shelters, with 2,794 children among them.

Currently, 3,745 private residences and 421 yards across seven regions (Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar) are still flooded.

The rescue operations involve 16,375 people, over 1,600 units of equipment, 377 water pumping devices, 81 watercraft, and 15 aircraft.

