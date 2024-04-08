Kazakhstan takes strides in visa facilitation with EU countries

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan is working on visa facilitation with the European Union countries, the official representative of the ministry, Aibek Smadiarov, said during the briefing, Trend reports.

"Presently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is endeavoring to streamline the visa regime with the European Union countries. Information obtained from consuls of European nations indicates a growing incidence of falsified document provision in Kazakhstan, resulting in an uptick in visa refusals for obtaining a Schengen visa," he said.

He emphasized that submitting documents with inaccurate information to obtain a visa significantly tarnishes Kazakhstan's image, thereby complicating negotiations on visa liberalization and exacerbating citizens' visa histories, heightening the likelihood of future visa refusals.

"Furthermore, the submission of such documents prolongs the visa application review period, necessitating thorough document verification, leading to more frequent instances of citizens' complaints regarding visa processing delays. Therefore, we urge citizens to meticulously oversee the document submission process, visa application, and payment of requisite fees," he added.

