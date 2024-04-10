Kazakhstan, China's Macau sign agreement on visa-free regime

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. Kazakhstan and China's Macau special administrative region have signed an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements for up to 14 days, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, and the Secretary of Administration and Justice of Macau Cheong Weng Chon.

According to the Kazakh MFA, the agreement will come into force after the completion of internal state procedures.

This agreement will give additional impetus to the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and tourism cooperation between the parties.

Meanwhile, an agreement on mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China came into effect on November 10, 2023.

This agreement exempts nationals of both countries from visa restrictions for private concerns, tourism, medical treatment, foreign travel, transit, and business purposes.

Citizens of both countries could stay in their respective territories for up to 30 calendar days after crossing the border, for a total of 90 days in a 180-day period.

If citizens need to stay for longer than 30 days, they must get an entry visa in the appropriate category in advance. The visa-free regime does not allow the right to work, study, or engage in missionary activities.