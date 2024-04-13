World Bank revises GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 13. The World Bank has published a forecast for Kazakhstan's GDP growth for 2024-2026, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's GDP growth is predicted to slow to 3.4 percent in 2024, 0.9 percentage points lower than the previous prediction, which was announced in January.



However, the World Bank predicts that GDP growth will restart in 2025 as a result of the commissioning of new oil fields, reaching 4.7 percent, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous prediction.



Furthermore, the World Bank forecasts that GDP growth will fall to 3.6 percent in 2026.



In fact, Kazakhstan's economic growth rate was projected to be 5.1 percent in 2023. Last year, fixed capital investments climbed by 13.7 percent to $39.5 billion, while foreign direct investment received $19.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023.