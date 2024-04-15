Kazakh delegation to join annual WB and IMF Spring Meetings

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. The Kazakh delegation will take part in the annual Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington on April 15-20, the spokesperson for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

"The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund will have their annual Spring Meetings in Washington (the United States) from April 15-20, 2024. A Kazakh delegation will attend the activities, led by Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the National Bank, and Madina Abylkassymova, Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market," he said.

As Smadiyarov noted, the visit will include meetings of the Kazakh delegation with the leadership of international financial institutions and rating agencies, as well as business circles and the US expert community.

The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Among other things, the Spring Meetings focus on the return of industrial policy, building tax capacity in developing countries, the presentation of the World Economic Outlook, the Global Financial Stability Report, energy subsidy reforms, and the consequences of geo-economic fragmentation on financial stability in open economies: the Central Bank's Perspectives from Europe and Asia.