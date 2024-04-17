Number of China-Europe trains passing through Kazakhstan on rise

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. More than 3,650 "China-Europe" trains passed through the Khorgos and Alashankou checkpoints on the China-Kazakhstan border in the first quarter of 2024, Trend reports, citing Chinese media.

Thus, in the first quarter of 2024, 1,848 "China-Europe (Central Asia)" trains passed through the Khorgos railway checkpoint on the border with Kazakhstan. This is 15 trains, or 0.8 percent more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, during the above period, 1,809 trains "China-Europe (Central Asia)" passed through the Alashankou checkpoint. And this, in turn, is 218 trains, or 13.7 percent more than the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, the volume of cargo transportation by rail between Kazakhstan and China exceeded 28 million tons in 2023. The volume of cargo transportation increased by 22 percent compared to 2022.

Kazakhstan exported 12.6 million tons of goods to China by rail, which is 35 percent more than in 2022.

Thus, grain exports climbed twofold, to 2.2 million tons; flour and powder products increased threefold, to 600,000 tons; vegetable oil increased 56 percent, to 180,000 tons; nonferrous metals increased 41 percent, to 500,000 tons; and coke increased fourfold.

To date, 13 international transport corridors have been formed and are in operation in Kazakhstan, including 5 railways and 8 roads.

Furthermore, about $30 billion has been invested in the transport and logistics infrastructure of Kazakhstan over the past 10 years.

Moreover, in the next five years, at least 40 billion euros will be needed to implement major infrastructure projects in the field of transportation in Kazakhstan.