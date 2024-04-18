ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. SpaceX may expand Starlink technologies in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This topic was discussed during a meeting between Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, and Rebecca Hunter, Starlink Global Licensing and Market Activation Director at SpaceX.

The parties also discussed issues of equipping rural schools with broadband Internet and developing digital projects.

To date, 447 rural schools are provided with Internet using Starlink technology, and after installing terminals, the average Internet speed in schools reaches 200 Mbit/s.

The Starlink Internet network is available to users in 47 countries, including North America, Europe, the Far East, and Australia. According to the Pentagon, the services of these satellites are also actively used by the American military.

It was previously reported that Transtelecom plans to build five base stations for Starlink in Kazakhstan. They should be located in Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Uralsk, and Kyzylorda.