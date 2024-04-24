Kazakhstan to host EDB's business forum and annual meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will hold a business forum and annual meeting on June 27–28 in Kazakhstan's Almaty city, Trend reports, citing the EDB.

The event will encompass various formats aimed at fostering partnerships and the exchange of analytical insights and experiences in addressing key challenges for the region, including water and energy balance, the development of transport and logistics routes, financial markets, and other topics.

"We continue to forge platforms for international dialogue aimed at promoting potential partnerships and attracting new investments in the Eurasian region and Central Asian countries. I am confident that this event is an opportunity to combine the efforts of national and international development institutions, exchange experiences in project implementation, establish new connections, and expand cooperation in sustainable financing," said Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board.

In 2023, the EDB successfully organized the Annual Meeting of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP), which brought together over 230 participants from 40 countries.

Furthermore, in total, over the 18 years of existence of the EDB, 104 projects were implemented in Kazakhstan for a total of $5.6 billion.

Last year, investments in Kazakhstan exceeded $1 billion. In 2023, among others, projects were launched in transport, energy, and the chemical industry.

Kazakhstan ranks first in terms of the investment volumes of the Eurasian Development Bank.