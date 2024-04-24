Kazakhstan, UK sign strategic partnership agreement

ASTANA, Kazahstan, April 24. Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom (UK) have signed an agreement on strategic partnership, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"An Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation has been signed between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. It's a historic moment and a new chapter in our relations," he added.

The documents were signed by the Secretary of State for Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK David Cameron and the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

Earlier, it was reported that during his visit to Astana, Cameron would be received by the country's leadership and hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.

It was also noted that within the framework of the visit, issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as current regional and international topics, are to be discussed.

Kazakhstan's relations with the United Kingdom were formally established on January 19, 1992. The UK established an embassy in Kazakhstan in October 1992, and Kazakhstan established an embassy in the UK in February 1996.

Today, the UK is one of Kazakhstan's ten largest trading partners.

