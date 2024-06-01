Kazakhstan increases car production in 4M2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 1. Over 46,000 cars were produced in Kazakhstan from January through April 2024, which is 8 percent more than the same period last year, said Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev during a government meeting, Trend reports.

"In the mechanical engineering industry, the growth was 22 percent. In particular, car production increased by 8.6 percent, more than 46,000 units were produced. In total, 160,000 cars are planned to be produced in 2024. In addition, as part of the development of the automotive component base in the small industrial zones of the cities of Kostanay and Almaty, projects are being developed for the production of seats with a capacity of 100,000 units, plastic parts - 150,000 units, and multimedia systems of 100,000 units," he said.

According to the minister, the railway engineering sector rose 2.5 times due to increased production of locomotives and railroad cars.

"The production of household appliances increased 3.8 times. In particular, a plant for the production of Xiaomi TVs was launched in Almaty. It is planned to assemble commercial refrigerators in Turkistan; negotiations are underway with the South Korean company Samsung Electronics and the Chinese company HKC. In the medium term, as part of the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Mechanical Engineering until 2028, it is planned to double production volumes," Sharlapaev said.

Meanwhile, the volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan amounted to 46.4 trillion tenge (about $102.5 billion) from January through December 2023. Compared to 2022, production increased by 4.3 percent.

Thus, production volume in the mining and quarrying industry amounted to 21.7 trillion tenge (about $47.9 billion), which is 4.6 percent more than in 2022. In addition, production in this area accounted for 46.9 percent of total industrial production.

At the same time, production in the manufacturing industry increased by 4.1 percent compared to 2022 and amounted to 21.6 trillion tenge (about $47.7 billion). The manufacturing industry, in turn, covered 46.6 percent of total industrial production.