Kazakhstan's inflation rate slightly drops

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 3. Inflation in Kazakhstan declined over the year, reaching 8.5 percent in May 2024 (from 8.7 percent in April 2024), Trend reports.

According to data from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, prices for food products climbed by 5.5 percent (6.3 percent in April 2024), for non-food products by 7.6 percent (7.6 percent in April 2024), and for paid services by 13.9 percent (13.5 percent in April 2024).

Among the regions, the highest yearly inflation was registered in the Karaganda region at 10.5 percent, in the Mangystau region at 10.2 percent, and in Astana city at 10.4 percent.

Inflation on a monthly basis also slowed down and amounted to 0.4 percent (0.6 percent in April of this year).

Furthermore, inflation in Kazakhstan slowed down over the year and amounted to 9.8 percent in December 2023 (in November, 10.3 percent).

Prices for food products over the year increased by 8.5 percent (in November 2023, 9.2 percent), for non-food products, by 9.1 percent (in November 2023, 9.9 percent), and for paid services, by 12.4 percent (in November 2023, 12 percent).

The monthly rate of inflation was 0.8 percent (prior month: 1 percent), a slight decline.