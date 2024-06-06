Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan come to terms on flight safety, aviation security

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 6. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation, Trend reports.

The memorandum implies cooperation in the field of civil aviation to improve the level of flight safety, aviation security and ensure sustainable development of the aviation industry.

Thus, the parties have identified several areas of collaboration by sharing experience and information on flight safety and aviation security methods and tools. They will also exchange specialists for training and gaining practical experience in civil aviation. Additionally, they will work together in joint working groups, participate in industry events, and organize joint meetings, conferences, and seminars.

The parties noted that deepening cooperation between aviation authorities will take joint work in the field of flight safety, aviation security and sustainable development to a new level, and will provide an opportunity to find new ways to increase efficiency.

Meanwhile, international flights are operated from Kazakhstan to 28 countries. Thus, flights are carried out on 121 routes with a frequency of 567 flights per week.

The largest number of flights are operated to Russia (139 flights per week on 31 routes - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Mineralnye Vody, Kazan, Sochi, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Makhachkala, and Grozny), Türkiye (125 flights per week on 18 routes - Istanbul, Ankara, and Antalya), the United Arab Emirates (58 flights per week on 6 routes - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah), and China (43 flights per week on 9 routes - Beijing, Urumqi, Xi'an, Hangzhou, and Sanya).

In addition, this year Kazakhstan will significantly increase flights to Vietnam, Thailand, Egypt, and Georgia.