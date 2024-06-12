South Korea's Doosan Enerbility to build gas-fired power plants in Kazakhstan's regions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. The South Korean Doosan Enerbility company intends to implement projects for the construction of gas-fired power plants in the Turkestan and Atyrau regions of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kazakh president's office.

This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at the Kazakh-Korean Business Forum in Astana.

"In the context of the global energy transition, the expansion of cooperation in the field of green energy is becoming increasingly relevant. Today, Kazakhstan's significant renewable energy potential attracts the attention of many global players. We hope for a systematic expansion of cooperation with South Korean companies in this direction, from the exchange of experience to the implementation of specific projects and technology transfer," the president said.

At the same time, he noted an interest in the development of traditional energy sources.

"We are also interested in the development of traditional energy sources. Therefore, we welcome the plans of Doosan Enerbility to build gas-fired power plants in the Turkestan and Atyrau regions," Tokayev added.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Kazakhstan as part of a working visit to Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

In line with these visits, South Korea plans to hold a six-party summit with Central Asian countries next year, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and hold the first series of meetings in South Korea.