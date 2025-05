BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan was met by Prince Ali bin Al Hussein and the Prime Minister of Jordan Jafar Hassan at the Queen Alia International Airport.

In the course of the visit, the President will hold negotiations with King Abdullah II in a narrow and extended format, following which several bilateral documents will be adopted.