Kyrgyz delegation to participate in international conference on Afghanistan

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Abdyldaev arrived in Tashkent to participate in the international conference on Afghanistan "Peace Process, Cooperation in the Sphere of Security and Regional Cooperation", Kabar with reference to the press service of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Uzbekistan reported.

In the program of the visit, the participation in the ministerial meeting in the format of "Central Asia - European Union", also bilateral meetings are planned.

The main events of the international conference on Afghanistan will be held on March 27.

