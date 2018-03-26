Kyrgyz delegation to participate in international conference on Afghanistan

26 March 2018 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Abdyldaev arrived in Tashkent to participate in the international conference on Afghanistan "Peace Process, Cooperation in the Sphere of Security and Regional Cooperation", Kabar with reference to the press service of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Uzbekistan reported.

In the program of the visit, the participation in the ministerial meeting in the format of "Central Asia - European Union", also bilateral meetings are planned.

The main events of the international conference on Afghanistan will be held on March 27.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh delegation to take part in Afghanistan conference in Tashkent
Kazakhstan 26 March 17:03
Terrorists cut Kabul's access to electricity from Central Asia
Uzbekistan 26 March 16:15
Number of terrorism, extremism convicts increases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 26 March 14:19
Two new rural health posts opened in Naryn oblast
Kyrgyzstan 26 March 09:13
3 killed, 7 injured in suicide attack in W. Afghanistan
Other News 25 March 22:20
At least one dead in Herat mosque explosion
Other News 25 March 14:17
63 insurgents killed in military operations in Afganistan
Other News 25 March 11:31
Kyrgyzstan considers Azerbaijan's experience in regional development
Economy news 24 March 13:35
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan mull changing status of some border checkpoints
Kazakhstan 24 March 12:42
Isakov: Digital CASA project opens opportunities for improving access to Internet
Kyrgyzstan 24 March 09:12
71 militants killed in fresh Afghan operations: gov't
Other News 24 March 01:23
14 killed, 50 injured as explosion rocks New Year celebration in S. Afghanistan
Other News 23 March 20:35
Uzbekistan lowers electricity price for Afghanistan by 35%
Oil&Gas 23 March 20:20
Kyrgyzstan’s debt to China exceeds $1.5B
Economy news 23 March 11:03
UN condemns attack that kills dozens near shrine in Kabul
Other News 22 March 08:46
At least 26 killed, 18 injured in explosion near university in Kabul
Other News 21 March 12:27
Kyrgyzstan may oblige large stores to sell local goods
Economy news 19 March 18:06
Siemens interested in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in energy sphere
Kyrgyzstan 19 March 17:34