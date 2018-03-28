Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects of bilateral co-op

28 March 2018 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldayev met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the eve of the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, as well as the interaction within the framework of international organizations.

The foreign ministers agreed that the current state of the Kyrgyz-Russian interaction is characterized by the progressive and dynamic development of strategic partnership and alliance.

The sides also touched upon the preparation for the forthcoming Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission.

Kyrgyz foreign minister also expressed his condolences to Lavrov regardinh with the tragic events in the city of Kemerovo on March 26.

