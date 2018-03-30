Russia approves four-year co-op program with Kyrgyzstan

30 March 2018 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order approving the draft program of economic cooperation between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in 2018-2021, Kyrgyz news agency Kabar reported on March 30.

The relevant document was published on the Russian government's website on Friday.

"The Russian side approved the draft program of 2018-2021 economic cooperation between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic," the order's explanatory note said.

The draft program determines main goals and tasks for development of economic cooperation between the countries and mechanism for their implementation, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The order was submitted by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia following the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Kyrgyz Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation, held on Feb. 17, 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Executive at fire-ravaged Russian shopping mall arrested
Russia 11:13
Russian Aerospace force launches Soyuz-2.1V rocket
Russia 09:52
Lavrov: Russia to expel 60 US diplomats, close consulate in St. Petersburg
Russia 29 March 22:04
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to expand regional co-op
Uzbekistan 29 March 21:44
Russia foreign ministry working on North Korea meetings in Moscow
Russia 29 March 17:27
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Uzbekistan lowers train fares to Kyrgyzstan
Tourism 29 March 16:45
Azerbaijan denies rumors on refusing Russian weapons
Politics 29 March 16:13
Kabul still interested in Russian weapons, Foreign Ministry says
Russia 29 March 16:01
Oil to rise in 2018 as OPEC wages tug-of-war with U.S. shale
Oil&Gas 29 March 14:47
Russia sets sights on inking delivery contract for S-400s with India in 2018
Russia 29 March 14:43
Number of injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire grows to 79
Russia 29 March 13:36
Regions of Kyrgyzstan using more bank cards
Economy news 29 March 13:31
Uzbekistan expands foreign military co-op
Economy news 29 March 12:13
Kyrgyzstan holds pilot online auction
ICT 29 March 11:47
Turkey keeps Russian gas imports at last year's level
Oil&Gas 29 March 11:41
Uzbekistan, India mull bilateral cooperation
Uzbekistan 29 March 10:42
French top diplomat confirms Macron’s visit to Russia in May
Europe 29 March 10:26