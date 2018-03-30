Russia approves four-year co-op program with Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order approving the draft program of economic cooperation between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in 2018-2021, Kyrgyz news agency Kabar reported on March 30.

The relevant document was published on the Russian government's website on Friday.

"The Russian side approved the draft program of 2018-2021 economic cooperation between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic," the order's explanatory note said.

The draft program determines main goals and tasks for development of economic cooperation between the countries and mechanism for their implementation, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The order was submitted by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia following the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Kyrgyz Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation, held on Feb. 17, 2017.

