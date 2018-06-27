Jeenbekov talks priority directions of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy

27 June 2018 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, addressing the members of Kyrgyz Parliament, talked about the priority directions of the country's foreign policy, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reports.

He noted that it is necessary to further strengthen friendly relations with neighboring states — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

"Cooperation with neighbors has a positive impact on the lives of our citizens. We regard this as one of our foreign policy priorities. The development of comprehensive ties with our ally and strategic partner — Russia, with which we have a centuries-old friendship and a common historical destiny - will also remain a constant priority," the president said.

He noted that cooperation with China has moved onto a new strategic level. In addition, bilateral and multilateral relations with South Korea, the United States, Japan, the European Union and the Arab world will be developed.

Jeenbekov added that Kyrgyzstan, as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), should make maximum use of the country's export potential.

