China closes border with Kyrgyzstan

The "Torugart" and "Irkeshtam" checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border will be closed from August 22 to August 26 inclusive in connection with the celebration of Eid al-Adha, Kabar agency reported.

The border is temporarily closed by the initiative of the Chinese side, the State Border Service said in a statement.

The passage of persons, vehicles and cargo will resume on August 27.

Two checkpoints - "Irkeshtam-avtodorojniy" and "Torugart-avtodorojniy" are functioning on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China.

