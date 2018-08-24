Kyrgyz president takes part in summit of IFAS founders

24 August 2018 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov took part in the summit of the heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) in Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi at the invitation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Kyrgyz national news agency Kabar reported.

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan held meetings in narrow and expanded formats.

Following the meetings, the presidents made statements for the media.

The report says today's summit demonstrates the solidarity of the Central Asian countries in solving problems affecting the entire region.

