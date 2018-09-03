Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of tour package covering Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

3 September 2018 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan supports the implementation of the tour package, covering Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

“We are ready to make every effort to successfully implement the tour package entitled "Modern Silk Road", which covers Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said at the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Kabar news agency reported.

"Gradual joining of Uzbekistan and Hungary to this project will make this package even more attractive," Jeenbekov said, adding that Kyrgyzstan actively supports the dynamic development of tourism among our countries.

The president also proposed to pay special attention to the expansion of ties among young people of the countries.

“I initiate joint implementation of special economic and humanitarian projects to strengthen the interest of young people in innovative projects and entrepreneurship,” he added. “For this purpose, I propose to create an ad-hoc working group of the secretariat of the Turkic Council.”

