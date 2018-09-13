Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover increases

13 September 2018 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover in January-July 2018 amounted to $3.8 billion increasing 14 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Kyrgyz National Statistical Committee reported.

Export operations decreased by 1.6 percent, while imports, on the contrary, increased by 20 percent. The decrease in exports was due to a decrease in gold supplies (22.2 percent), as well as precious metal ores and concentrates (7.5 percent).

Along with this, electricity supply increased by 16.9 percent, textile and textile products - 2.2 times, cotton fiber - 2.2 times, and dried legumes - 33.3 percent.

Trade between Kyrgyzstan and members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) amounted to $1.3 billion, with an increase of 0.3 percent compared to January-July 2017. Import of goods decreased by 2.8 percent, while export deliveries, in contrast, increased by 10.4 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's main trade partners in the EEU are Russia (66.2 percent) and Kazakhstan (32.1 percent).

During the period, the trade between Kyrgyzstan and China amounted to $1.23 billion. Imports amounted to $1.19 billion, while exports to $36 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia-Denmark dispute on Arctic rights still on agenda
Russia 15:23
Putin to attend second Belt and Road Forum in China
Russia 12:45
China welcomes U.S. invitation for trade talks
China 12:20
Kazakhstan, Russia to launch project on joint monitoring of transit traffic
Kazakhstan 10:34
U.S. invites China to trade talks as tariffs loom
US 10:23
Russian finance minister, US energy secretary to discuss Nord Stream 2 project
Russia 10:21
Latest
Russia-Denmark dispute on Arctic rights still on agenda
Russia 15:23
Tender: Iran’s carmaker to outsource homologation, validation tests for various products
Tenders 15:13
New iPhones due in Israel next month
Israel 15:11
Euro zone banks adopt ECB rate after Euribor scandal
Europe 15:02
UN promotes development of agricultural communities in arid regions of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:51
Uzbekistan suggests Belarus to jointly develop oil fields
Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan proves its status as region's leader in passenger, cargo air transportation
Business 14:50
Pilots in Italy to join Ryanair cabin crew strike
Europe 14:44
President Aliyev receives Israeli defense minister
Politics 14:33