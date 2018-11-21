Kyrgyz-Russian working consultation on security issues held in Moscow

A bilateral Kyrgyz-Russian working consultation on international and regional security issues was held in Moscow, kabar.kg reports.

The press service of the Kyrgyz President’s Office reported that this event took place within the implementation of the Plan of Cooperation between the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Office of the Security Council of the Russian Federation for 2018-2019.

At the consultations, the sides discussed issues on the state and prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia in the military and military-technical sphere, as well as on the practice of countering the recruitment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, primarily young people, into international terrorist and extremist organizations.

At the meeting of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the two states Nikolay Patrushev and Damir Sagynbaev, other aspects of further military-technical cooperation in ensuring the security of the region and countering threats of a transnational nature were discussed.

This consultation was held just before the sixth meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS member states, which was scheduled for November 21.

