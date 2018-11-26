Kyrgyz Prime Minister arrives in Minsk on working visit

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhamedkalyi Abylgaziev arrived in Minsk (Republic of Belarus) on a working visit. During the visit, the head of government will participate in a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on November 26-27, kabar.kg reports.

The meeting participants will consider issues of further deepening cooperation of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

In particular, discussions on such topics as implementation of the Union’s digital agenda, development of a draft financial market concept are expected, the EAEU budget for 2019 will be reviewed, and a report on the removal of obstacles in the domestic market in 2017-2018 and other relevant issues will be considered. .

Following the meeting, signing of a number of documents is expected.

The visit of the prime minister involves his participation in the opening ceremony of the memorial sign of the park named after Aitmatov, familiarization with the activities of Dzerzhinsky Agrokombinat OJSC, Administration of High-Tech Park and visits to the China-Belarus Industrial Park “The Great Stone”.

