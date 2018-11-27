Jeenbekov: The more production in the country, the fewer citizens will leave for work

“Our state policy today is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, which will contribute to the development of the country, improvement of welfare of the citizens. All resources of the country's financial institutions are aimed at developing rural areas and supporting entrepreneurship in the regions. The more production in the country, the more jobs, and the less of our compatriots will leave their home in search of earnings,” President Soonbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic told Tuesday during a visit to the Viva Tex enterprise in Tokmok, Chuy oblast, which produces textiles, kabar.kg reports.

The press service of the President’s office reported that head of the Viva Tex Ikbol Bahramova told that wool and cotton knitwear and goods made of it are being produced. 630 people are working in Tokmok, 75 people are working in the experimental workshop in Bishkek. In total, 705 people are working for the company.

The company cooperates with companies from Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, Turkey, USA, Uzbekistan. Sales markets - Kyrgyzstan (55%), Russia (27%), Kazakhstan (10%) and Uzbekistan (8%). Production capacity - 100 tons of wool threads and 30 thousand knitwear per month.

Funds for modernization were allocated by the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, which were used to purchase new knitting machines for knitwear from Germany.

The President was shown the production departments, familiarized himself with the products and noted the need for further cooperation with the RKDF and modernization of production.

He also visited the Pasta Complex of the Kaz Grain LLC, which has just started its work.

Information on the activities of the company was provided by its head Sultan Imangaziev.

He told that in order to expand the production capacity, Kaz Grain LLC opened an additional workshop and the Pasta Complex line. The workshop is open with the credit funds allocated by the Kyrgyz-Russian Development Fund, and part of its own funds. The company is planning to fully cover Kyrgyzstan, and then export products to foreign markets. Jobs have been to over 50 people, production capacity – 1,800 tons per month.

Jeenbekov once again stressed that entrepreneurs who open processing enterprises in the regions and provide local people with jobs should be the most respected and honored citizens in the country.

“Most often, local authorities, law enforcement agencies instead of helping such entrepreneurs, on the contrary, put obstacles in their way, carry out unreasonable checks. We are working hard to change this approach to business. It should not be so,” the president noted.

