Federica Mogherini to visit Kyrgyzstan again

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will visit Bishkek in mid-2019, Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, Peter Burian told Friday at a meeting with journalists, kabar.kg reports.

He clarified that the exact date of the visit has not yet been set, and now the sides are conducting relevant negotiations. Mogherini’s arrival in the capital of Kyrgyzstan will take place as part of her participation in the Fifteenth Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries.

Her previous visit to Kyrgyzstan took place in November 2017, a month after the decision of the Council of the European Union to start negotiations on a new agreement on strategic partnership between the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic.

