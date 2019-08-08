Kyrgyz president says Atambayev grossly violated constitution

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, having shown stiff armed resistance during an attempt to detain him, grossly violated the constitution, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated during a meeting of the Kyrgyz Security Council in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Atambayev grossly violated the constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic," the press service quoted Jeenbekov as saying. The president stated that Kyrgyzstan is a "state of law", and added that "the duty of the state is to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the law by all citizens."

According to the press service, the president addressed members of the Security Council, emphasizing "the need to carry out all measures to preserve the rule of law, peace and security in the country, due to which urgent measures must be taken."

"The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbaev, the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Junushaliyev, Attorney General Otkurbek Jamshitov provided information on the situation. Following the meeting, an appropriate decision was made," the information reads.

