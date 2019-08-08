Kyrgyz Health Ministry: Full assistance provided to victims of special operation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

All victims of the special operation for detaining the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev are provided with the necessary medicines, as stated by the press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan with reference to the Ministry of Health, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The victims are provided with full medical care and all necessary medicine," the statement reads.

According to the press service, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Altynay Omurbekova and Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbayev visited the citizens who suffered during the special operation in the village of Koy-Tash on August 8. Omurbekova instructed to provide the victims with "qualified medical care and provide the necessary medicines."

On August 7, Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation for detaining the Kyrgyz ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, who is suspected in corruption and deprived of diplomatic immunity. However, his supporters in the village of Koy-Tash showed resistance. One commando was killed and 52 people were injured during the operation.

Detaining the former head of state, who repeatedly rejected all the charges against him, was not possible. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that Atambayev violated the constitution by showing armed resistance to security forces. The ex-president announced plans to bring his supporters to a rally in Bishkek.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news