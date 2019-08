Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Members of the Kyrgyz parliament will gather on Aug. 8 for a special session in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the country after an attempt to detain ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, Trend reports via TASS.

The session is expected to begin at 14:00 (GMT +6).

story will be updated

